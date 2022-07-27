A Long Gully driver, who blew well over the legal limit, has had his vehicle taken away by police.
State Highway Patrol stopped the 24-year-old male in Junortoun last weekend for a routine breath test.
Advertisement
The test allegedly showed a reading of 0.139 - almost three times over the limit.
His vehicle was impounded at a hefty cost of $1425.
The driver also had their license suspended for 12 months for the offence.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 1656.
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported four new infections in the last 24 hours.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 35 COVID patients in hospital, 14 of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently three patients in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 179 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded eight and 28 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had 13 each.
Campaspe Shire (80), Mount Alexander (39) and the Macedon Ranges (103) also saw additional infections.
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections have come through this morning and the state reported 12,653 new on Tuesday.
The data indicated there were 314 more daily cases than the Department of Health reported on Tuesday, and it brings the number of active cases in Victoria to 69,821.
Of these, 9338 were obtained through rapid antigen tests and 3315 came from PCR tests.
Currently 872 people in hospital across the state, 33 in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.
Advertisement
Forty people have died with the virus both in the last 24-hours and some historic cases.
Of those aged 16 and over, 69 per cent have received three coronavirus vaccines.
And 94.7 per cent of those over 12 years of age have received two COVID vaccinations.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix back in the hot seat - or cold if we're talking weather - to bring you the latest news this morning.
On paper, the city is set to see some slightly warmer weather today, but we'll see how it really feels out there.
Advertisement
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo will see a partly cloudy day with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and a top temperature of 14 degrees.
Light winds could become westerly at 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late afternoon.
For other parts of the region, Castlemaine is in for a wet one with a 90 per cent chance of rain today.
There is a chance of snow falling above 1300 metres and winds will set into a westerly direction of 15 to 25 km/h and become light in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures between 10 and 15.
In the north of the state, Echuca could see a wet and windy day also with a top temperature of 15 degrees.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.