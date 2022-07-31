Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Italian introductions: a literary and emotional journey through Italy with Sheryl Henderson

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
July 31 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CIAO: Sheryl Henderson with her non fiction travel book Italian Introductions. Picture: DARREN HOWE.

"It's just like a little fairy tale city," Sheryl Henderson says with a sparkle in her eye, and a warmth that permeates throughout her voice.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.