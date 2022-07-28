The children of the Maryborough region will soon have the chance to celebrate the rich cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples at an event next week.
Maryborough District Health Service is inviting local families to mark National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day on Thursday, August 4.
Advertisement
"This is a great chance to come together as a community to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and their culture," MDHS Aboriginal Hospital liaison officer Kymberley Williams said.
"We know family and community connections are really important in helping to shape a strong sense of identity and wellbeing in kids.
"That's why we are inviting families and the local Mob to join us for a fun day of craft and cultural activities.
"We want to celebrate strength and diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, and their stories which are handed down from generation to generation through stories, art, ceremony and songs."
The event will start with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony at 10am and will run until 2pm and includes a free barbecue.
OTHER STORIES:
Activities include play dough and clay, gum leaf decorating, emu callers, stone painting, decorating pots, planting, healthy lunch boxes, nature bracelets and train rides.
"Come along to have some fun, learn something and show your support," Ms Williams said.
"While you can just turn up on the day we're encouraging everyone to let us know if you can make it for catering purposes."
Don't forget your mask to help stay COVIDSafe.
The event will be held at the Goldfields Community Hub, 48 Burns Street, Maryborough.
To find out more information or to RSVP contact Ms Williams on 5461 0333 or Kymberley.Williams@mdhs.vic.gov.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.