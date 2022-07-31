Bendigo Advertiser
Jenna Strauch claims her first medal at Commonwealth Games

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 31 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 8:00pm
Jenna Strauch won the silver medal in the 200m breaststroke in Birmingham. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Bendigo swimmer Jenna Strauch secured her first Commonwealth Games medal when she finished a gallant second in the 200m breaststroke on Monday morning (AEST).

