Jenna Strauch claims her first medal at Commonwealth Games

Bendigo swimmer Jenna Strauch secured her first Commonwealth Games medal when she finished a gallant second in the 200m breaststroke on Monday morning (AEST).
Strauch gave Olympic champion and world record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker a scare in the final in Birmingham.
The South African took an early lead and led by 0.62 of a second at the 50m mark.
It appeared as though Schoenmaker would surge clear and win the final in a comfortable manner - much like she did in the heats earlier in the day.
However, Strauch dug deep in the second lap and closed to within 0.45 of a second at the halfway mark.
Schoenmaker responded to Strauch's surge, by lifting her rate in the third lap.
The margin extended to more than a body length before Strauch made a late rush in the final 25m to get within 1.73 of a second.
The margin was nearly 1.5 seconds closer than the heat when Strauch also finished in second place behind Schoenmaker.
The silver medal in Birmingham adds to the two silver medals Strauch won at the FINA World Championships in June.
She has two more opportunities to add further medals to her trophy cabinet.
Tonight (AEST) she'll swim in the heats of the 100m breaststroke, with the semi-finals scheduled for tomorrow morning. The final is on Wednesday morning (AEST).
Strauch will also swim the breaststroke leg in Thursday morning's women's 4x100m medley relay where the Aussie team is the hot favourite to win the gold medal.
Meanwhile, Bendigo cyclist Alessia McCaig finished eighth in the women's 500m time-trial overnight.
The 19-year-old rode a slick time of 34.382 seconds for 500m.
She finished 1.148 seconds behind Australian team-mate Kristina Clonan, who won the gold medal.
