Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Families struggling to come to terms with grief caused by missing loved ones can use new resource

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated July 31 2022 - 8:32am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BENDIGO TEENAGERS: Allan Whyte and Maureen Braddy are still missing. Pictures: supplied

A NEW lifeline has been thrown to families struggling with the hardship of having a loved one go missing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.