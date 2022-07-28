Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Independent Education Union and Bendigo Catholic teachers protest workload pressures

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 28 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANGRY: Catholic school teachers are calling for urgent action on workloads in Bendigo schools. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Catholic schools teachers and staff have staged a protest rally in Bendigo today, angry over the slow pace of negotiations for a new agreement.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.