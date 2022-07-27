Rochester and Elmore District Health Service has welcomed another Bendigo healthcare professional as a new director on its board.
Podiatrist Emma Millard is the latest addition to the REDHS team, bringing a "wealth of experience" in health governance to the role.
Advertisement
Ms Millard has fulfilled a range of clinical and leadership roles with Bendigo Community Health Services over the past decade. She is currently the organisation's Risk, Quality and Compliance executive leader.
Ms Millard said she was looking forward to joining the REDHS board.
"I recognise the value of effective governance in the delivery of high-quality and safe services that meet community needs," she said.
"I was born and raised locally and my husband and I live just outside of Bendigo and I feel very lucky to live in a regional city.
"I'm aware of the challenges that exist for many in accessing health services in regional, and particularly rural areas.
"In my new role I hope to support the REDHS' vision to care for our community while ensuring essential health service access."
OTHER STORIES:
Ms Millard has been appointed for a two-year term.
She joins chair David Rosaia, and fellow directors Brad Drust and Jim Brooks who have each been reappointed for a further three years.
The REDHS Board now numbers nine and also includes deputy chair Kate Lemon, Christopher White, Carol McKinstry, Jodie Smith and Ben Devanny.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.