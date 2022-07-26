Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo donor recipient Richard Betteridge owes life to liver transplant, encourages others to give back

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW LIFE: Bendigo Health volunteer and donor recipient Richard Betteridge owes his life to his liver donor. Picture: NONI HYETT

Bendigo Health volunteer and donor recipient Richard Betteridge was told if he didn't receive an organ donation, he wouldn't see Christmas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.