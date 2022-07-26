Bendigo Advertiser
Golden Square man takes home impressive prize packet after Keno win

Updated July 26 2022 - 7:15am, first published 4:30am
JACKPOT: A Golden Square man and his family will be smiling ear-to-ear with their recent Keno win. Picture: supplied

A GOLDEN Square man's life has been turned upside down after learning he had won $343,888.60 during his Monday work break.

