A GOLDEN Square man's life has been turned upside down after learning he had won $343,888.60 during his Monday work break.
After seeing the stellar Keno win, he said he repeatedly looked at his phone in shock.
Advertisement
Making the win even more unbelievable was the fact that he entered the draw via the Keno app during his brief smoko break.
READ MORE:
Confirming the win with an official from Keno today, the elated winner shared he was too overwhelmed to sleep last night, fearing he'd wake up and find the win was just a dream.
"I tell you what, even with only a few hours of sleep under my belt, I'm feeling pretty amazing today," he said.
"It was just an entry of completely random numbers that I thought I'd have a play with during a break from work.
"I never expected to win anything. I'm still struggling to believe I did."
The man called his partner immediately and said she was shaking while he told her.
"It's such an incredible feeling and it means so much for us," he said.
"We'll be able to pay off the mortgage and put some of the winnings away for renovations in the future.
"I'll be able to spend more time with my family, which is the greatest gift.
"This really is incredible - it's going to change our lives!"
In 2021, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 36.2 million wins collectively worth more than $590.3 million.
During this time, Keno crowned 13 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $31 million. Victoria's biggest Keno win was by an East Melbourne man who won more than $2 million.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.