Police were on scene following reports more than 20 cars were damaged travelling along the Calder Freeway near Macedon on Wednesday morning.
It is believed scaffolding fell from a truck in the Melbourne-bound lanes of the road near Black Forest Drive just after 7am.
Advertisement
A number of drivers pulled over to the side of the freeway with punctures and damage to their vehicles.
No one was injured during the incident or afterwards.
A truck did not stop at the scene and police are investigating.
Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.