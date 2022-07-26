Bendigo residents have the chance to assist the one in 10 families around the country who can't afford to buy nappies for their babies via an annual collection initiative this week.
Through access points around the city, the Nappy Collective is asking locals to donate any leftover or newly purchased nappies and nappy pants and alleviate the "nappy stress".
The Nappy Collective community engagement manager and Bendigo local Lauren Read said with the cost of living on the rise, it was important to help out now more than ever.
"We've heard from family support services in the Bendigo region that they are facing demand like never before, and nappies are a part of that need," she said.
"With the rising cost of living and impact of COVID still affecting many, families are doing it tough.
"And without enough nappies, littles ones end up staying in a nappy for too long, causing physical and emotional distress."
Through sites such as Jenny's Early Learning Centre Maiden Gully, Epsom, Heathcote, Shine Bright Kangaroo Flat, Bendigo Community Toy Library and Village Early Education Maiden Gully, residents can do their part for the cause.
The following donations are accepted:
Ms Read said it was great to have so many organisations wanting to help where they could.
"At the beginning of 2022, we had zero collection points in the Bendigo region," she said.
"We now have nine active collection points. We would love to hear from any other businesses - especially childcare services - interested in collecting nappies.
"We need 1000 nappies of all sizes to meet the current need in Bendigo, and it's so simple to donate and help families in need.
"You can drop off that opened packet of nappies that your little one has grown out of, or buy an extra pack at the supermarket.
"Every nappy is valuable."
The Nappy Collective initiative is running from July 18 until July 31.
For the full list of collection points or more information, visit thenappycollective.com
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
