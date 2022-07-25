Local animal rescuer Matthew Glascott has survived a scary ordeal after being kicked in the head by a camel which left him unconscious.
Mr Glascott lives for his animals and is always working hard to find them homes, but the recent accident on July 18 jeopardised his life on the tranquil Matty's Sanctuary at Sedgwick.
Mr Glascott has been hard at work over the last few months finding homes for camels rescued from the dairy industry, and it was while loading one of the animals off to their new forever home that the unthinkable happened.
Mr Glascott doesn't remember what happened on the day while he tried to load some camels into a horse float but family and friends have recalled the terrifying situation.
"Everyone that was there said I sort of slipped in between two camels and got kicked in the head," Mr Glascott said.
"And then the camels panicked and they all went back over the top of me.
"Everyone's been saying that my mum sort of jumped on top of me to stop the camels kicking me any further and then my dad sort of pushed [the camel] off."
An ambulance was called, and while Mr Glascott has been told there was initially talk of a helicopter, the team changed their mind thinking they'd have to do surgery straight away when he arrived in Bendigo.
When he momentarily woke up in the ambulance, he worryingly couldn't remember anything.
"I wasn't sure what happened and couldn't remember the camels or anything," Mr Glascott said.
"They weren't sure about the brain injury side of it.
"But the scans sort of came back all good - just swelling on the brain which will go away over the next few weeks."
"After a couple of hours, bits and pieces started coming back to me."
Mr Glascott is already back to caring for his many animals although he still is very sore and has occasional headaches - and there are no hard feelings.
"Just like all animals, they get a bit scared when they're loaded onto a float - they don't really know what's happening to them," he said.
"It was just an accident, it wasn't their fault.
"And now they're all happy at new homes and I've got a lot of photo updates and everything.
"They're pretty unfazed by it all. They just got scared in the moment I think."
Most of the camels have gone to hobby farms but Matthew has added a pregnant mum called Alice to his collection, and his other permanent camels are quickly warming up to her.
He said they now have dinner in their little group and walk around and sleep together. "They've accepted her really quickly, within a day of two".
Alice will give birth over spring or summer time and, together with the rest of Mr Glascott's menagerie, she and her calf are in for a blessed life.
While no more camels are looking for homes, Mr Glascott said he was always on the lookout for forever families for goats and pigs, and is ready to help creatures of all kinds as the need arises.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
