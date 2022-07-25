Bendigo Advertiser
Matty's Sanctuary owner rushed to hospital after being trampled by camels near Bendigo

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 25 2022 - 8:11am, first published 6:30am
CLOSE CALL: Animal lover and sanctuary owner Matthew Glascott had a recent close call when he fell and was trampled by some frightened camels, but his passion for his treasured menagerie continues. Picture: LUCY WILLIAMS

Local animal rescuer Matthew Glascott has survived a scary ordeal after being kicked in the head by a camel which left him unconscious.

LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

