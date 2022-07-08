Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Sedgwick's animal rescue Matty's Sanctuary is on the lookout for camel adopters

LW
By Lucy Williams
July 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dairy farms are usually associated with cows, but some operations have diversified with obtaining and marketing milk from other animals - including camels.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.