An 18-year-old has been charged after police detected the P-plate driver travelling more than 60km/h over the speed limit.
Bendigo Highway Patrol officers detected the vehicle travelling at an alleged speed of 164km/h along the Calder Highway in Ravenswood at around 3.15pm on Saturday.
Advertisement
Read more:
The Bendigo woman and 16-year-old passenger were intercepted and their vehicle was impounded at a cost of $1200.
The driver is expected to be charged on summons with several traffic-related offences.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.