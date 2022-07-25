Greater Bendigo has recorded 221 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 1697.
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported four new infections in the last 24 hours.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 35 COVID patients in hospital, 15 of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently three patients in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 176 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded 16 and 19 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had 16 and six each.
Campaspe Shire (45), Mount Alexander (28) and the Macedon Ranges (105) also saw additional infections.
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections are continuing to hover over the 10,000 mark as the state reported 10,261 new on Monday.
The data indicated there were 750 more daily cases than the Department of Health reported on Sunday, and it brings the number of active cases in Victoria to 71,081.
Currently 855 people in hospital across the state, 35 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.
No people died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Of those aged 16 and over, 69 per cent have received three coronavirus vaccines.
Good morning, Bendigo. Welcome to another week.
Rain is expected across the regions today with the potential of storms by lunch.
In Bendigo, a top of 13 is expected with a high chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm i the late morning.
Kyneton will reach just 10 degrees today while Castlemaine will get to 12. Both towns are expecting showers later this morning that could develop in to a storm.
Maryborough is set for a top of 13 degrees and will see showers after patchy fog this morning.
North of Bendigo, Echuca should reach 14 degrees and see showers through the day.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
