College students and SCOPE disability organisation join forces

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated July 24 2022 - 5:58am, first published 4:40am
GOING FOR GOAL: CMC students learn valuable and inclusive communication skills. Picture: NONI HYETT

VCAL students from Catherine McCauley College are taking part in a program designed to connect them with people from all walks of life, and to learn the rules of wheelchair football.

