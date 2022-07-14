Murray River Paddlesteamers has been awarded one of the highest tourism honours, placing the PS Emmylou among the top one per cent of listings worldwide.
The world's only wood-fired cruising vessel was named Tripadvisor's best of the best for the year with patrons saying they couldn't get enough of the historic steamer.
The award takes into account the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings, and ranks the very best accommodations, destinations, attractions, restaurants, airlines, and experiences in specific categories and geographic areas, as rated and reviewed by travellers.
MRP director Craig Burgess said the team was "thrilled" to receive the good news.
"In a year that has presented many challenges, a big thank you to our team who make it happen every day, and to our valued guests who have taken the time to review their cruise experience," he said.
"Our PS Emmylou overnight cruises have been very popular with domestic visitors over the past 12 months with many visitors having never considered an Australian River cruise before.
"Our cruises are now 97 per cent sold out for 2022 and we have today just released two new three-night cruises, departing December 9 and 12 due to demand.
"This award comes at an especially exciting time for our business as we continue to grow and expand.
"We believe the future of domestic river cruising is very strong and will have some further exciting news to share about our future plans for overnight cruises very soon."
Following the recent departure of a beloved paddlesteamer, MRV has welcomed a new one to its fleet.
Mr Burgess said while it was difficult letting their old steamer go, he hoped tourists would enjoy the new vessel even more.
"We are very excited about taking delivery of our new vessel to replace the Pride of the Murray which we found a new home for in outback Queensland," he said.
"The Murray Explorer is a stunning purpose-built fast moving touring vessel catering for 47 passengers which will also be used for our booming day visitors to Echuca"
"Our overnight guests aboard PS Emmylou will have the opportunity to step aboard to experience places rarely seen along the river and for our day visitor market we have several new cruise products under development which we will be able to share very soon.
These new visitor experiences will further support attracting new domestic and international visitors to the region who spend more and stay longer, supporting the community."
You can find more information and book a trip on the paddlesteamers online at murrayriverpaddlesteamers.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
