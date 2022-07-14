Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Get Up to Date

Truck driver in stable condition as Goornong train crash probes continue

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:54am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and recovery crews assess the damage to a train and truck following a crash in Goorning on Wednesday. Picture: DARREN HOWE

The truck driver injured in a collision with a train in Goornong is in a stable condition, the Royal Melbourne Hospital says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.