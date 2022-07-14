Truck driver in stable condition as Goornong train crash probes continue

The truck driver injured in a collision with a train in Goornong is in a stable condition, the Royal Melbourne Hospital says.
It comes as multiple investigations into the crash's causes continue.
Victoria police, V/Line and the National Rail Safety Regulator are examining what happened on Wednesday morning.
Police are yet to disclose how they believe led to the train and truck colliding at the railway crossing.
The truck driver was airlifted to Melbourne in the hours after the crash in a serious but stable condition.
The man suffered upper body injuries in the crash.
He is aged in his sixties, Ambulance Victoria says.
A woman in her 40s was taken to Bendigo Health for observation.
She is a V/Line staff member who suffered minor injuries in the collision.
None of the 37 passengers on board the train were hospitalised but paramedics assessed some at the scene before a bus took them to Bendigo.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
