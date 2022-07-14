Mount Alexander's Regional Community Vet Clinic is extending an open invitation to the public to join the team to see what they're all about.
There will be an event at the Campbells Creek Community Centre where residents can find out more about the project, ask questions and meet the faces behind RCVC.
"Community is at the heart of everything we do, and we want to make sure our community, feel well informed about our plans, our goals, how to support us and how we are spending donations," founding member and secretary James Mack said.
Not content with waiting to raise the funding needed to complete their purpose-built clinic, RCVC is looking at how they can have an impact in the community today.
The clinic was founded in 2021 with the belief that companion animals play a vital role in the welfare and overall wellbeing of residents in regional communities.
Their mission is to establish facilities that provide affordable, quality veterinary care for companion animals when their owners are experiencing social disadvantage or financial hardship in central Victoria.
"This care could be a game changer for many people who have a tight bond with their animals but just cannot afford the veterinary care required by their animals," Mr Mack said.
"For some people, their animals are their lifeline and not to be able to afford care for their loved one can be devastating."
RCVC have more community days in the pipeline to provide de-sexxing, vaccinations and micro-chipping.
On top of this, they also have an ambitious project to begin a community outreach program providing at home pet care services for those unable to travel due to financial or medical reasons.
The event is open to anyone to attend and will give the public an opportunity to see the proposed site where RCVC plan to base their operations from.
While registration for the event is available via their Facebook page, it is not mandatory and anyone with the inclination to find out more is welcome to come on the day.
The event will take place on July 17 from 2pm.
For those interested in contributing their clinic fundraising campaign can be found at mycause.com.au/rcvc-clinic or through the RCVC homepage at rcvc.org.au/donate
With their newfound DGR status, RCVC is also inviting any organisations interested in corporate giving or sponsorship to contact them at info@rcvc.org.au, call 0493 447 394 or visit rcvc.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
