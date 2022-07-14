Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Two losses in a row to South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye has put the Dragons on the backfoot in terms of their finals push.
With six rounds remaining in the BFNL season the Dragons are two games out of the top five, which is somewhat hard to fathom given they have been right in every game they have played and are the only team that can lay claim to having the scalp of top side Gisborne.
The Dragons have had a remarkably accurate 32.9 kicked against them the past two rounds by the Bloods (16.4) and Storm (16.5) and the Roos are similarly going to have to make the most of their opportunities if they are to give themselves a chance.
The 200-game milestone for Sandhurst captain Lee Coghlan (hamstring) frustratingly remains on hold for another week.
Last time: Sandhurst 20.11 (131) def Kangaroo Flat 8.11 (59).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 20; Kangaroo Flat 2.
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Impartial footy fans looking for a game to head to on Saturday, it's hard to go past this battle at the QEO as the pick of the BFNL offerings.
Firstly, it's between two top-five sides with the Tigers (4th) and Bloods (5th) and both teams 7-5.
The winner stays entrenched in the top-five; the loser will leave themselves somewhat vulnerable.
Secondly, these two sides continue to provide some absolute belters of contests.
South Bendigo's come-from-behind win over Kyneton by three points in round four was the seventh time in their past 10 meetings there has been 10 points or less separating the two sides.
A big blow for Kyneton with star defender Frazer Driscoll - Premier Data's No.2 ranked player in the competition - suspended for one game at the tribunal on Wednesday night for engaging in rough conduct during last Saturday's 16-point loss to Strathfieldsaye.
The Tigers are also missing gun forward/mid Cameron Manuel through suspension.
Last time: South Bendigo 13.12 (90) def Kyneton 13.9 (87).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 13; Kyneton 7; Drawn 1.
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
Should be another step towards locking up a double chance for the second-placed Storm, who are coming off wins over Kyneton (17 points), Sandhurst (23) and Eaglehawk (26) in their past three games.
Huge challenge for the Magpies to try to stifle the run of the Storm on the big Tannery Lane ground where Castlemaine has never won and managed just one goal in its past two trips to the Strathfieldsaye fortress.
The Storm link-up well, with their 18 handball receives per game easily the most in the competition, with every other team averaging less than 12 according to Premier Data.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 18.12 (120) def Castlemaine 2.7 (19).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 21; Castlemaine 1.
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Top versus bottom match as Maryborough faces a mighty tough trip to the Graveyard to play Gisborne.
The Bulldogs are flying at 11-1 with a percentage of 257.2 and averaging a goal every 3.2 inside 50s having booted 221 from 725 entries.
Despite the struggles of the winless Magpies, midfielder Aidan Hare just keeps racking possessions up. Another 47 last week against Golden Square was his fifth game with more than 40 touches.
Last time: Gisborne 24.14 (158) def Maryborough 2.5 (17).
Since 2010: Gisborne 21; Maryborough 2.
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
The sixth-placed Hawks ended a three-game losing streak with a 71-point win over Kangaroo Flat last week, but a much tougher assignment awaits on Saturday at Wade Street.
The Hawks have managed scores of just 75, 57, 37 and 59 in their past four games against top-five sides, but should have some potency up forward this week with the quartet of Darcy Richards, Shaun Knott, Sean Williams and Cam McGlashan as key options.
However, it's hard to go past the Bulldogs given the ripping form they are in with four wins in a row by an average of 108 points.
Last time: Golden Square 13.16 (94) def Eaglehawk 6.11 (47).
Since 2010: Golden Square 22; Eaglehawk 6.
Luke West (50) - Sandhurst, South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Golden Square.
Adam Bourke (49) - Sandhurst, Kyneton, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Golden Square.
Richard Jones (49) - Sandhurst, South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Golden Square.
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
All eyes will be certainly on Marong full-forward Brandyn Grenfell as he closes in on a century of goals.
Grenfell will start the match on 96 goals and given he's averaging eight per game for the season, it's seemingly going to be just a case of how long it takes - not if - to get the four goals needed for the 100 milestone.
While their first focus will be continuing their strong brand of football, reckon the Panthers would be hoping to get the Grenfell ton out of the way as early as possible.
Last time: Marong 30.13 (193) def Newbridge 5.4 (34).
Since 2010: Marong 14; Newbridge 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
The Superoos still haven't hit the consistent form coach Marcus McKern would be striving for, but none-the-less, Mitiamo is still holding third spot.
The Superoos are 8-4 with five of those wins having been by less than two goals - one of which was their last meeting against Inglewood by five points in round five.
Looking back, it's that tight loss to the Superoos that started the spiral of the Blues as the first of what is now eight losses in a row.
Last time: Mitiamo 15.11 (101) def Inglewood 15.6 (96).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 19; Inglewood 3.
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
Bridgewater may be fourth on the ladder and Calivil United on the bottom, but there will be certainly no danger of the Mean Machine under-estimating the Demons.
In what remains the biggest upset result of the season so far, one of the two wins the Demons have had came against the Mean Machine in round five when they won by 16 points.
The Demons have certainly been far more competitive than their 2-9 record suggests, with five of their losses by 14 points or less.
Win even just a couple of those tight games that could have gone either way and the Demons would still have a shot at finals rather than now fighting to avoid the wooden spoon.
Last time: Calivil United 8.11 (59) def Bridgewater 6.7 (43).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 18; Calivil United 6; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
The Bulldogs will be on the rebound from their first loss of the season last week against Marong.
Would expect a strong bounce-back performance against a Maiden Gully YCW side that had won its past two games against Newbridge (2 points) and Inglewood (88) before a bye last week.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 31.9 (195) def Maiden Gully YCW 2.4 (16).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 19; Maiden Gully YCW 6.
Luke West (41) - Marong, Mitiamo, Bridgewater, Pyramid Hill.
Adam Bourke (40) - Marong, Mitiamo, Bridgewater, Pyramid Hill.
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
The first game of a big month of matches leading into the finals in the HDFNL where the top-four sides will be pitted against each other.
In this case it's 1st vs 2nd as the Cats (11-1, 217.6%) host the Blues (11-2, 186.8%).
Form-wise the Blues have reeled off six wins in a row by an average of 56 points, while the Cats have won five-straight by an average of 92 points.
The Blues have been able to continue their winning ways despite the absence of star forward Ben Weightman (hamstring) the past two games.
Going to be a great test for the Blues' defence to stifle the array of goalkicking options for the Cats, who have four players - Anthony McMahon (30), Thomas Leech (27), Ben Fulford (24) and Rhys Woodland (21) - with 20-plus goals.
Last time: LBU 17.16 (118) def Mount Pleasant 13.9 (87).
Since 2010: LBU 18; Mount Pleasant 7.
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
After a couple of near-misses with back-to-back losses by eight points against top-four sides Colbinabbin and North Bendigo the past fortnight would expect the Saints to get over the line in this clash.
Playing on their home deck and now only percentage clear of White Hills in the top five, quite simply, the Saints have got too much on the line to drop this one.
Last time: Heathcote 17.25 (127) def Elmore 9.6 (60).
Since 2010: Heathcote 12; Elmore 12; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
Four wins on the trot should become five in a row for the Bulldogs, who continue to build solidly for another tilt in the finals - it's just a matter of whether they will have the safety net of the double chance or not?
The Bulldogs will start warm favourites against a Huntly side that after being belted by Mount Pleasant by 94 points last week will want to get back to producing the effort that has so often had opposition coaches comment post-game on the Hawks being much harder to play against than their record (1-11) suggests.
Last time: North Bendigo 19.20 (134) def Huntly 7.5 (47).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 22; Huntly 7.
2.15pm Saturday at Gunbower.
The Grasshoppers to start short-priced favourites in the clash of 3rd vs 9th.
The big challenge for the Bombers on their home deck is to turn competitive halves in their past two games against North Bendigo and Mount Pleasant that have ultimately ended in blowout losses into a four-quarter performance.
Last time: Colbinabbin 29.18 (192) def Leitchville-Gunbower 3.6 (24).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 13; Leitchville-Gunbower 12.
Adam Bourke (49) - Lockington-Bamawm United, Heathcote, North Bendigo, Colbinabbin.
Luke West (46) - Lockington-Bamawm United, Heathcote, North Bendigo, Colbinabbin.
