Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:24am, first published 2:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BFNL RIVALS: Golden Square hosts Eaglehawk at Wade Street on Saturday. The Bulldogs are third, while the Hawks are a game out of the top five in sixth position.

BENDIGO LEAGUE – ROUND 13

KANGAROO FLAT v SANDHURST

2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.