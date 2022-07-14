Bendigo Advertiser
Three teenagers to face court over Kangaroo Flat church fire

Updated July 14 2022 - 5:36am, first published 3:15am
The scene on Wednesday morning. Picture: TOM O'CALLAGHAN

POLICE HAVE charged three girls after a fire at the Kangaroo Flat Uniting Church in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

