Three teenagers to face court over Kangaroo Flat church fire

POLICE HAVE charged three girls after a fire at the Kangaroo Flat Uniting Church in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the Camp Street scene at around 2am, where the fire was causing significant damage to the roof and side of the building.
Officers arrested three teenaged girls at the scene.
They were aged 12, 13 and 14.
Each has been charged with arson and attempted arson.
The teenagers have been bailed to appear before a children's court at a later date.
