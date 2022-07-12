12.30pm
RAIL regulators say it is too early to speculate on the exact cause of the derailment in Goornong.
Advertisement
"[We] will consider all and any relevant contributing factors to an incident like this including environmental, operational and human performance issues," the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator said in a statement.
The group has dispatched rail safety officers and investigators to the scene on the Midland Highway.
Regulators expect their investigation to be completed in around 10 to 12 weeks.
Police investigators are conducting their own probe, as is V/Line.
All are still to establish exactly what has happened.
Photographs from the scene show damage to the front of the train.
The truck sits to the side of the railway tracks. Its trailer appears to be nearby.
11.20am
THE TRUCK driver injured in this morning's train collision is in a serious but stable condition, Ambulance Victoria says.
The man aged in his 60s has now been flown to the Royal Melbourne hospital.
The Advertiser is working to confirm whether he was driven to Bendigo's hospital first.
A woman has been driven to Bendigo Hospital for further observation
Firefighters are finishing up what they can of the clean up operation but the derailed train is likely to remain on scene for some time yet.
Police, V/Line crews and regulators are understood to still be on scene.
V/Line continues to modify scheduled services as multiple investigations into the crash kick into gear.
CORRECTION: Ambulance Victoria originally understood that the train driver was a male but paramedics who attended the scene have been able to clarify they were a woman aged in her 40s. The Advertiser amended this update at 10.43am.
Advertisement
10.50am
A TRAIN was travelling towards Bendigo this morning when it and a truck collided at a rail crossing, police say.
Officers are yet to established exact circumstances behind the crash, Inspector Brett Sampson said.
"Obviously, investigations are ongoing," he said at the scene.
"At this stage our primary focus is the safety of all people involved."
More news: Fire rips through Kangaroo Flat church
Advertisement
Vision from the scene of the collision shows a train and small trailer, along with a heavy presence of police and other emergency services.
The train has not tipped over but has derailed.
The vision also shows a large group of officers and FVA members gathered together after the emergency phase of the incident ended.
An air ambulance takes off from the scene at the end of the vision.
The air ambulance is understood to have not been carrying any patients.
Police say the driver of the train suffered minor injuries.
Advertisement
Ambulance Victoria earlier confirmed the truck's driver was being sent to hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries.
Inspector Sampson was relieved there had not been even more injuries among the 37 passengers.
"You hope for the best when you are heading towards these collisions," he said.
10am
V/LINE will launch a "full investigation" into this morning's Goornong collision.
Advertisement
It has notified the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator, the group said in a statement.
There were about 40 passengers on board at the time of the crash.
None appear to have been injured, V/Line understands.
One staff member suffered minor injuries, it said in the statement.
V/Line crews are waiting for the rail safety regulator and emergency teams to clear the site before they assess and repair any damage to the train or other infrastructure.
Advertisement
"Once emergency services and ONRSR clear the site, V/Line crews will assess and repair any damage the incident has caused to the train and rail infrastructure so that services can resume along the line, but there may be further changes to Echuca line services.
The next Echuca line service is scheduled to depart Southern Cross Station at 3:06pm this afternoon but V/Line has warned there may be other disruptions along northern sections of the line.
Bendigo line services are not affected by the incident and are running as scheduled.
9.45am
PARAMEDICS are treating one person for upper body injuries following this morning's train and truck collision at Goornong.
Advertisement
The patient is in a stable condition following the collision.
An air ambulance has landed at the site but paramedics expect they will drive the patient to hospital.
They are yet to confirm the patient's age or gender.
Paramedics have assessed several other people at the scene but are not planning on taking them to hospital.
All passengers are now off the train and safe, V/Line has confirmed.
They are travelling to Bendigo on a bus.
Advertisement
9.27am
EMERGENCY crews are loading train passengers onto buses.
An air ambulance remains at the scene.
Firefighters are turning their attention to fuel spilt during the crash and a clean up operation is understood to be beginning.
Earlier
Advertisement
A TRUCK and a train have collided in Goornong.
Emergency crews were called to the Midland Highway, at the Bendigo-Murchison Road, just after 8am.
Police believe the collision caused the train's derailment.
The truck driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at the scene of the crash, police say.
"It is believed there are no injuries to passengers on the train," they said in a statement.
"The exact circumstances of the collision are unknown and the investigation is ongoing."
Advertisement
V/Line is cancelling a number of services on the rail line including the 10.21 Epsom service.
"Southern Cross service will not run today due to a vehicle struck by a train. Passengers can board replacement coaches for their journey," it has told commuters.
The 7.02 service to Epsom will terminate in Bendigo, V/Line has confirmed.
More to come.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.