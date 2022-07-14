A TRIAL designed to give Bendigo's historic trams more time to get through a busy city intersection should also improve traffic flow in the area.
The state government trial comes from community feedback highlighting difficulties at the Don and High street intersection.
Trams driving through that intersection are often delayed by southbound vehicles sitting in a right-hand turn lane on tram tracks while waiting to turn into Don Street.
As part of the trial from mid-July, vehicles travelling southbound on High Street will be stopped at the pedestrian-operated signals near Vine Street, close to Girton Grammar, for 30 seconds if a tram travelling northbound is approaching the Don Street intersection.
A flashing sign will be installed at the Vine Street signals to let drivers know why they are stopped.
It is expected the signal sequence change will happen twice an hour between 10am and 4pm.
Traffic data and feedback gathered during the trial will determine if this will be a permanent change.
Visit regionalroads.vic.gov.au for more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
