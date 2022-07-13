THE City of Greater Bendigo Council hopes to reopen Eaglehawk Landfill on Thursday, following its closure on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the dumping of asbestos.
Resource recovery and education manager Brooke Pearce said the asbestos was believed to have been dumped as a mistake and not initially recognised as such.
Advertisement
READ MORE
"Pending the clean up today, we will hopefully be open (Thursday) morning," Ms Pearce said.
"The responsible party will be invoiced for the subsequent clean-up costs."
This is not the first time the dangerous substance has accidentally ended up at the landfill.
"Bendigo has many older properties which often contain asbestos," Ms Pearce said.
"People should be wary when undertaking renovations and if unsure if something is asbestos should treat it like it is asbestos."
Asbestos-containing materials were popular building products historically in Australia and tiny fibres can be breathed in and increase cancer risks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.