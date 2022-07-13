Bendigo Advertiser
Asbestos dumped at Bendigo's Eaglehawk Landfill has forced the premises to close

By Lucy Williams
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:37am, first published July 13 2022 - 5:30pm
LANDFILL CLOSED: The Eaglehawk Landfill was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday after asbestos was dumped. Picture: JIM ALDERSEY

THE City of Greater Bendigo Council hopes to reopen Eaglehawk Landfill on Thursday, following its closure on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the dumping of asbestos.

Lucy Williams

