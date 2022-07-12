Three teens arrested following Kangaroo Flat church fire

3pm
Police have arrested three people following the church fire in Kangaroo Flat earlier this morning.
Three girls, aged 12, 13 and 14-years-old, were arrested at the scene and are currently assisting Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives with their investigation.
A police spokesperson said the blaze caused significant damage to the roof and side of the Camp Street building.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
7.30am
THE KANGAROO Flat Uniting Church has been badly damaged by smoke and fire overnight.
At least some parts of the building have been badly gutted by fire, judging from what can be seen through doors left open by departing firefighters.
That includes at the main entrance on Church Street, where a sign reading "Hello, come in" hangs in front of what are now charred interiors.
Investigators are expected to enter the building later this morning to get a handle on the scope of the damage.
The site remains under police guard and cordoned off.
Officers are yet to confirm the cause of the fire.
Earlier
POLICE are at the site of a fire that broke out at a church in Kangaroo Flat overnight.
They have cordoned off the church with police tape and stationed officers at the site.
Investigators are expected to attend later this morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene at around 2am.
The church structure is itself still standing and it is not yet clear how extensive any damage is.
The smell of burnt material hangs in the air but firefighters have declared the incident safe.
They are no longer on scene.
More to come.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
