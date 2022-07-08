BENDIGO Senior Secondary College principal Dale Pearce has welcomed the state government's announced continuation of free rapid antigen tests (RATs) through schools and early childhood centres.
"I think it's pleasing that the state government is going to continue to provide RATs for students, families and staff who need them and that's very welcome," Mr Pearce said.
"But I think there needs to be a broader campaign to promote the importance of using those because we've seen over the last few months fewer and fewer students being willing to use them (RATs) on a regular basis.
"(They're) only only waiting until they have some symptoms and in some cases, not even using them then."
The school is the largest VCE, VET and VCAL provider in the state and as a mainstream school, it will be allocated three packs of five RATs for every student and staff member per term. Early childhood services will be supplied at the same rate.
Specialist settings with medically vulnerable children attending will have six packs of five RATs allocated per term for students and staff.
Up to 46.4 million RATs will be provided to educational facilities, ensuring face-to-face learning can continue while keeping everyone safe. This comes after more than 80 million RATs were supplied in the first six months of 2022.
Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins welcomed the news as part of the government's promise to keep school doors open from term one.
"Free RATs will stay to keep students and staff safe and (to ensure) learning face-to-face continues," she said.
"We thank teachers, parents and students for their hard work in keeping each other safe during this time - whether it's setting up new purifiers, to getting your child vaccinated or staying home if unwell."
For Mr Pearce, however, further clarity is needed across the board.
"There's no longer a vaccine mandate in schools but we're required to distribute RATs," he said.
"We're not required to wear masks, but we have to encourage people to be to continue to be vaccinat(ed).
"So I think there are some mixed messages and I think it's really important that educational authorities, schools and state governments have a consistent message to deliver to the whole community about the importance of preventative measures out there in schools and in the community."
The school was initially given tests to redistribute to students to encourage students to test twice weekly and then the advice changed only requiring students to use RATs when they developed symptoms. The school is awaiting any change in advice going forward.
Those who experience COVID-19 symptoms or who are a contact of a confirmed case should test themselves at home. Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 and booster shots for people over 16 years old continue to be recommended as the best way to prevent the spread.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
