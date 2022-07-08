Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo principal seeks more clarity as schools are set to receive more free RATs

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 8 2022 - 8:13am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INCREASED SUPPLY: Schools and early childcare facilities will receive more free RATs to keep their communities protected from COVID, but a Bendigo principal wants more clarity. Picture: File

BENDIGO Senior Secondary College principal Dale Pearce has welcomed the state government's announced continuation of free rapid antigen tests (RATs) through schools and early childhood centres.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.