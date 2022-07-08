Zonta Bendigo recognises political hopeful Amelia Leach for her community work

YOUNG Bendigo woman Amelia Leach has big dreams of working in politics one day and serving as an inspiration for other Indigenous women.
The Bendigo Senior Secondary College year 12 student has already been recognised for her hard work, having received Zonta Bendigo's inaugural Indigenous Women and Girl's Achievement Award during the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Cooperative Awards this NAIDOC week.
The award seeks to acknowledge achievements in diverse areas such as sport, education, community, service, health, STEM, horticulture, environment or tourism.
Ms Leach is a Torres Strait Islander woman and said receiving the award during this special week was pretty significant.
"It meant a lot to me, especially because it was in front of my community and the elders," she said.
"I think sometimes it's nice to be reminded that what you're doing is helping people."
Ms Leach was recognised for her community contributions through the Victorian Youth Congress.
"It has given me an opportunity to continue advocating for both Indigenous youth, alongside some other deadly mob, as well as advocat(ing) for youth in regional Victoria, and youth in general," she said.
Ms Leach is also a member of the BSSC First Nations Leadership Team, has been central in discussions at the school to introduce First Nation's signage, has volunteered with the Chiltern Black Dog soup kitchen and has previously worked with the Indigo Shire Youth Council.
"I wasn't quite expecting it to be honest," she said of the award.
"I got a message from my advisor on Tuesday saying that I was strongly encouraged to be there.
"It turns out it was my advisor and my mum that nominated me."
Ms Leach said she hoped to attend university and would start her applications soon, which the teen said was "absolutely terrifying".
"I'm hoping to study at Monash. They've got this double degree combining a bachelor of philosophy, politics and economics with a bachelor of arts," she said.
Her political plans are to start small and local but she won't be stopping there, hoping to make it as a federal politician one day.
"If I could get to a higher position, I think that would also be able to encourage other Indigenous people and other Indigenous women to feel the confidence to do it as well," Ms Leach said.
"Because it's very scary. I've had people tell me, 'you can't do it because you're a girl' and all these things.
"I think getting that bit of representation can just help get more (diversity) into the roles."
Bendigo Zonta's president Naidene Parry presented Ms Leach with the award calling her an "inspirational" young woman.
Amelia's mother Cathryn Mahon was also appreciative of the recognition for her daughter.
"The recognition for the work and dedication she invests into her community is greatly appreciated and will inspiring her to continue to keep helping, supporting and speaking up to create change for others," she said.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
