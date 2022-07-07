Emergency services are currently responding to a grass fire in Muskerry.
According to VicEmergency one tanker is currently responding to the fire, located at the corner of Carmody Road and Toolleen Angle Road.
It is unclear what started the fire that was reported at about 2.06pm.
Greater Bendigo recorded an additional 224 coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the municipality's total number of active cases to 1281.
The majority of new cases were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported an additional seven infections in the last 24 hours.
Elsewhere in the state, Buloke Shire reported 12 new infections while Campaspe Shire saw 42.
South of Greater Bendigo, Central Goldfields Shire had 17 new cases overnight while Macedon Ranges and Mount Alexander recorded 70 and 28 additional infections, respectively.
Loddon Shire (five) and Gannawarra Shire (15) also saw new infections.
Victoria's daily coronavirus cases have dipped below 10,000 for the first time since Wednesday.
According to the Department of Health the state recorded 9676 new infections, bringing it's total number of active cases to 52,786.
Across the state there are 629 people in hospital, 37 in the ICU and four on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, nine people have died with the virus.
Vaccination rates continue to climb with 68.5 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over triple jabbed.
Bendigo Health urging those aged 30 years or older to book in their fourth coronavirus vaccine, which comes on the back of a change in vaccine recommendations from Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.
A stable fire overnight in central Victoria has resulted in the deaths of 12 horses.
The resident of the Lancefield-Kilmore Road property informed police they'd heard what sounded like popping noises at 12.30am before deciding to investigate.
Upon arrival the horse stables - adjacent to the family home - were engulfed in flames and the resident sounded the alarm.
Several horses were able to be retrieved from the burning stables but, sadly, 12 are believed to have died in it.
At this stage police said there was nothing to suggest the fire was suspicious, however, they did set up a crime scene as fire investigators will attend the scene today.
It'll be a breezy start for Bendigonians on Friday with a southwesterly 15 to 25 kilometres per hour expected in the morning.
The municipality will hit a top of 13 today, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
North of Bendigo, in Echuca, not much changes. Residents can expect it to hit a top of 14, with that southwesterly expected to die down in the evening.
Castlemaine residents can expect a shower or two today, with the Bureau of Meteorology indicating a 70 per cent chance of showers and snow falling about 1100 metres.
