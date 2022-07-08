Nick Kyrgios may be known for his tennis talent but he has also given fans a court-side seat to his lavish lifestyle.
Here's 10 things you may not know about Nick Kyrgios:
1. He owns several properties, including one in Nassau, Bahamas, a luxurious hot spot destination and tax haven.
2. Kyrgios also has a $1.6 million penthouse in Sydney, and a house in his birthplace - Canberra.
3. He has a passion for cars - Kyrgios owns a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, R35 Nissan GT-R, and a Tesla X model.
4. The tennis superstar has chosen a vegan lifestyle saying in a post "I've been passionate about animal welfare for some time now. I don't eat meat or dairy anymore. That's not for my health, I just don't believe in eating animals."
5. Kyrgios used to play basketball and is a big fan of the NBA Boston Celtics club.
6. He barracks for the North Melbourne AFL team.
7. His idols include Michael Jordan (he often wears his Jordan sneakers), Roger Federer and LeBron James.
8. He's a Canberran. Born in Canberra to a Greek father and a Malaysian mother.
9. He started playing tennis at the age of four.
10. He claims to be the most fined tennis player in history, with about $800,000 in tennis fines stemming from his bad behaviour. The ATP give all the money collected from player fines to charity.
