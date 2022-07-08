Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

One dead after car, truck, bus crash on Diggers Rest-Coimadai Road

Updated July 8 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One dead after car, truck, bus crash on Diggers Rest-Coimadai Road

A man has died after a serious crash east of Ballarat on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.