One dead after car, truck, bus crash on Diggers Rest-Coimadai Road

A man has died after a serious crash east of Ballarat on Friday afternoon.
According to Victoria Police Media, emergency services were called to Diggers Rest-Coimadai Road at Coimadai, near Bacchus Marsh, about 3.40pm after reports a truck, bus and a number of cars had been involved in a collision.
One of the cars left the road and crashed into a tree.
Unfortunately the male driver of that vehicle, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.
Officers are still assessing the situation and detectives from Major Collision Investigation Unit have been notified, according to a media release from the police.
The driver of the truck was trapped in his vehicle for a short time while the bus driver was the only person on the bus.
Anyone that witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
The incident follows last week's horrific deaths on the region's roads, with fatal crashes in Bunkers Hill and Rokewood.
