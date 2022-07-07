Bendigo Advertiser
WNBL: Anneli Maley signs new three-year deal with Bendigo Spirit

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:22am, first published 4:20am
COMMITTED: Anneli Maley has signed a new deal with the Spirit that will see her remain at the club for the next three seasons.

Anneli Maley has inked a new agreement with the Bendigo Spirit which will see her in action with the club for the next three years.

