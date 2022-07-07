WNBL: Anneli Maley signs new three-year deal with Bendigo Spirit

Anneli Maley has inked a new agreement with the Bendigo Spirit which will see her in action with the club for the next three years.
Maley, 23, is the current WNBL MVP and led scoring and rebounding last year with 19.8 points and 15.7 rebounds per game.
The announcement comes on the back of Maley's experience training with WNBA outfit Chicago Sky and being named as part of the Opals squad that heads to New York later this month for FIBA World Cup practice matches against Canada.
Even though there was still one year remaining on her current deal with the Spirit, Maley said it was a no-brainer to commit to a multi-season contract.
"Bendigo has become my home. I really enjoyed my time here last season and felt welcomed by the entire Bendigo community from the beginning," she said.
"The support from people both on and off the floor has allowed me to continue to excel as a player and I feel like this is where I'm meant to be."
The upcoming 2022-23 WNBL season marks a fresh era for the team under new ownership from SEN in addition to first-year head coach Kennedy Kereama in charge.
"Anneli has had a whirlwind 2022 thus far," Kereama said.
"One moment she's in Bendigo winning the WNBL MVP award, then in Chicago playing in the WNBA before making her Opals debut against Japan in Newcastle. There's a reason for that, she's everything you want in a basketball player."
Maley's extension comes just days after it was announced Spirit veteran Kelsey Griffin would return to the club for 2022-23.
