Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Madgen, Maley named on Opals squad headed to New York City

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 7 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NATIONAL DUTY: Tess Madgen and Anneli Maley have been selected to play with the Opals later this month for a series of practice matches against Canada.

Bendigo basketballers Tess Madgen and Anneli Maley will head to the Big Apple later this month for a series of practice matches against Canada.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.