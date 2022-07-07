Madgen, Maley named on Opals squad headed to New York City

Bendigo basketballers Tess Madgen and Anneli Maley will head to the Big Apple later this month for a series of practice matches against Canada.
The games are being held in the lead-up to the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney.
Madgen, who is among the Opals leadership group, said the matches in New York would provide the team with further opportunity to learn ahead of the World Cup in September.
The practice matches against Canada come on the back of games against Japan earlier in the year.
"The games against Japan highlighted the areas we need to improve on, and we made some really great progress in these areas at last week's camp," Madgen said.
"Canada, like Japan, are in our pool for the World Cup so any chance to play them is invaluable, it will give us an opportunity to adjust to different styles of play and see where our strengths and weaknesses lie."
With only 80 days left until tip-off at the World Cup, Opals head coach Sandy Brondello was eager for the squad to come together for more practice games.
"Nothing compares to playing international games so heading overseas is imperative for us to prepare for Sydney," she said.
"We will play matches against Canada who are currently ranked fourth in the world so we expect some tough competition," Brondello said.
Meanwhile, Maley and former Bendigo Spirit player Marena Whittle were announced on the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup squad that will be in action this Saturday in Singapore.
