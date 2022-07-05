Rising stars on court at Bendigo Braves basketball holiday clinic

Hundreds of aspiring basketball players hit the court at Red Energy Arena on Tuesday to participate in a school holiday skills program hosted by the Bendigo Braves.
The aim for the two-day clinic is to engage existing and new junior players with basketball and teach them new skills.
Advertisement
Sport news:
Bendigo Basketball's Mark Alabakov was one of many coaches who is involved with the program.
"This is an opportunity to expose youth to a great sport that will help them develop life habits both on and off the court," he said.
"During the course of the program they will participate in physical activities that aim to increase their skills but also the vital lessons of being part of a team."
Alabakov said hosting the camps was equally as exciting for the coaches as it was the players as they came face-to-face with the next generation of players.
"These are the up-and-coming athletes from throughout our region and to see smiles on their faces and a basketball in hand is really pleasing."
During the Braves super camp the participants will also get down to business in a three-point competition and a slam dunk/fancy layup contest.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.