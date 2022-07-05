Bendigo Advertiser
Rising stars on court at Bendigo Braves basketball holiday clinic

By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:34am, first published 5:32am
ALL SMILES: Young basketball players embraced the opportunity to learn from the Bendigo Braves at a clinic on Tuesday. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Hundreds of aspiring basketball players hit the court at Red Energy Arena on Tuesday to participate in a school holiday skills program hosted by the Bendigo Braves.

