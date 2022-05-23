Bendigo Advertiser

WNBL: Bendigo Spirit appoint Kennedy Kereama as coach as team enters new era

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated May 23 2022 - 10:30am, first published 6:40am
Kennedy Kereama

Bendigo Spirit has announced the appointment of Kennedy Kereama as head coach for the upcoming 2022/23 WNBL season.

