Bendigo Braves commence junior squad tryouts

During the coming weeks Bendigo Braves are hosting a series of junior tryout sessions for both boys and girls at Red Energy Arena.
Starting on July 14 with the Under-12,14 and 18 girls teams, junior athletes will participate in a range of on-court drills and activities in the lead up to final team selections later in the year.
Bendigo Basketball Association's director of coaching and development Joe Hurst said it was an exciting time for the Braves as the next generation of athletes started their journey on the elite pathway.
Hurst said players at tryouts would be assessed based on their on-court ability, ball-handling skills and their overall team mentality.
"All-rounders are what I like to call the ideal player," he said.
"We look for players that have high intensity with a strong physical presence and of course any other key attributes that are needed on the basketball court.
"Once we find athletes of this level it's then up to us as coaches to make sure we help them become better sportsmen and women and that they are in a better place overall when they leave our programs."
Hurst said the Junior Braves pathway had proven to be essential to many of the region's elite basketball players.
Many have risen through ranks from playing domestic basketball before moving to the Junior Braves and then further to senior Braves teams in the CBL or NBL1.
There are also a small handful that have taken their skills all the way to the international stage, including Bendigo's own Dyson Daniels who was picked eighth in the 2022 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.
"Dyson's journey in particular is an incredible success story," Hurst said.
"Having known Dyson from when he was a young boy, the motivation to succeed has always been there.
"That's been him from day one. He's now developed into a well-spoken, polished player with incredibly explosive athletic power."
For more information on any of the Bendigo Braves' programs or for specific details on tryout sessions, please visit https://www.facebook.com/bendigobasketball.
