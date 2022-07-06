Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Braves commence junior squad tryouts

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:51am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ELITE: Joe Hurst said many of Bendigo's best basketball players started their journey to the top as Junior Braves.

During the coming weeks Bendigo Braves are hosting a series of junior tryout sessions for both boys and girls at Red Energy Arena.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.