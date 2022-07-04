Greater Bendigo has recorded 187 additional COVID infections overnight.
The municipality's number of active cases has remained the same since Sunday, according to the Victorian Department of Health, hovering at 1187.
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported five new infections in the last 24 hours.
Elsewhere in the state both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded eight new infections, while Gannawarra and Loddon had six each.
Campaspe Shire (30), Mount Alexander (38) and the Macedon Ranges (60) also saw additional infections.
Bendigo police caught more than 90 speeding drivers and people for other traffic offences as part of Operation Focus this weekend.
Officers conducted more than 4000 preliminary breath tests and caught nine drink drivers and seven drivers tested positive to drugs over the four days.
Six disqualified drivers and five unlicensed drivers were also caught throughout the weekend, along with four vehicles that were impounded.
The operation ran from Thursday, June 30 to Sunday, July 3.
Emergency services are currently attending an incident on the Calder Alternative Highway in Lockwood this morning.
CFA media has confirmed crews were called to the scene but it is too early to relay any information at this time.
According to VicEmergency, there are now three vehicles attending the potential rescue that occurred around 11.08am this morning.
We will keep you updated when we know more.
According to the Department of Health, the state recorded 7317 new infections on Monday taking it's number of active cases to 48,481.
Currently, 513 people are in hospital, 28 are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.
Twenty-four people died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Of those aged 16 and over in Victoria, 68.4 per cent have received all three vaccine doses.
There were just two doses of vaccine administered at state sites in the last 24 hours.
Happy Monday Bendigo. The frost seems here to stay on another chilly morning but fingers crossed the sun will thaw us out.
This is digital journalist Maddy Fogarty here with all the breaking news and COVID updates for the day. Keep updated throughout the day, but first up - it's weather time.
Bendigo can expect the chill to continue, although you will get some sun on the side. Low of one and high of 13 degrees.
Early birds will feel the frost this morning with light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning before becoming light in the evening. Five per cent chance of the wet stuff.
Those in sunny Echuca will have a low of two and a high of 14. Light southerly 15 to 25 km/h winds will be floating around in the morning before becoming light in the late evening. No chance of rain.
Castlemaine will have a high of 13 and a low of four, with patches of morning frost to the east. Winds southerly 20 to 30 km/h, and overnight temperatures set to fall to around two degrees - get out your blanket - before a warmer day. Five per cent chance of rain.
