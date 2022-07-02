Central Victorian COVID case numbers have increased again after drops on Friday and Saturday, in line with figures from around the state.
Greater Bendigo recorded 193 new infections according to the Department of Health statistics, up from 162 new cases on Saturday.
There are now 1187 active cases in the municipality, up from 1160 on Saturday.
Most of the city's cases were found in postcodes 3550 (71), 3551 (47), 3555 (36) and 3556 (29). Heathcote recorded three new cases.
Elsewhere in the region, Loddon Shire's Sunday count of new infections has fallen to six, but many other neighbouring areas experienced increases in positive COVID cases compared with Saturday's figures.
Buloke recorded 11 new cases up from Saturday's three and Central Goldfields recorded 14 after nine cases in the previous 24 hours. Macedon recorded 57 new cases, up 11 from Saturday's figure, and Mount Alexander recorded 31 up from 20.
Campaspe recorded 37 new cases and the Gannawarra Shire recorded two.
There has been a spike in new COVID case numbers recorded across the state in the last 24 hours with close to 2000 more new infections than Saturday.
8368 new infections have been recorded bringing the active case numbers to 47,649.
Compared with Saturday's figures from the Department of Health, there are an additional 1944 new infections and 2235 more active cases recorded.
Tragically 22 lives were lost in the last 24 hours. 476 people are in hospital, 20 people in ICU and four ventilated. Our thoughts go out to those people and their loved ones.
Good morning and welcome to another fresh, yet sunny day in regional Victoria.
This is education reporter Lucy Williams and I'll be keeping you up to date this weekend with breaking news and the latest COVID information
But first up - the weather!
Bendigo can expect the chill to continue, although you will get some sun. Light 15 to 20km/h winds will be flowing through the morning before calming down in the evening. Expect a minimum of three and a maximum of 13. Five per cent chance of the wet stuff.
Echuca will face similar conditions but reach a slightly balmier 14 degrees - jealous!
Castlemaine will have a high of 12 and a low of four, with patches of morning frost to the east. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h, and overnight temperatures set to fall to around two degrees - get out your blanket.
Keep updated here for the latest and greatest, and start your morning off with some great reporting.
Alex Gregtrix spoke to a Bendigo couple - turned superheroes - who saved the lives of pedestrians during a recent US trip.
Neve Brissenden spoke with a local LGBTQIA+ group about their disappointing experience at a recent football game.
And for all your sport fanatics - Anthony Pinda has you sorted with the latest golf update on Lucas Herbert.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
