Bendigo FoodShare's Michelle Murphy says Monash food shortage survey is unsurprising

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 2 2022 - 6:06am, first published 4:18am
HELPING HANDS: Bendigo Foodshare volunteers sort through thousands of donated food items collected during Bendigo's June Food Drive. Picture: supplied

A Monash University study has found one in five young Australians has experienced food insecurity in the last two years - and that isn't surprising for local charities.

