A Monash University study has found one in five young Australians has experienced food insecurity in the last two years - and that isn't surprising for local charities.
Bendigo FoodShare CEO Michelle Murphy said the Monash research backs up what her organisation has found locally.
Bendigo Foodshare conducted a YouFood Insights survey in late 2020, surveying 250 young people across central Victoria. Of the 16 to 24 year olds surveyed, 76 per cent indicated that they had experienced some form of food insecurity.
Monash's report stemmed from the work of the Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice who surveyed 505 young Australians nationally and undertook in-depth interviews to examine the kinds of food insecurity young people experienced.
It found that a young person's financial stability, employment and location were key factors influencing what food they could access.
Locally, Ms Murphy's team are working to improve community access to food and they have just finished one of their two annual food drives for those who might be struggling.
"While the final tally is still being calculated it's looking like we are going to smash last year's food drive in terms of the volume of food donated and come close to the 5000kg target we set for ourselves, thanks to the incredible support of the Bendigo community," Ms Murphy said.
"We put the call out to people to put one thing in the bin, and placed our yellow bins around town at all of the local supermarkets and people have responded with generosity.
"We also tried something a little different this year, putting the call out for business and community groups to run their own food drive on our behalf, and it's been great to see local businesses, schools and kinders collecting food."
Ms Murphy said Bendigo FoodShare's team is "constantly in awe of the support in our community" and businesses and families have gone above and beyond to give back.
"Bendigo Toyota are long term supporters of our food drive, but we never expected them to turn up with a whole pallet of food they'd purchased for us in addition to the food they'd collected," Ms Murphy said.
"We also had quite a bit of food turn up at our warehouse too.
"Nothing is more heartwarming for our volunteers working away at Foodshare's warehouse than to see a mum, dad and children turn up with a few shopping bags of tinned food to donate, and this was a daily occurrence throughout June."
For those able to donate, Bendigo FoodShare accepts deliveries at their warehouse at 43 Havilah Road. They require a range of supplies including but not limited to tinned foods, rice, long-life milk, coffee, tea, sugar, pasta and other staple items to give families and young people in need the basics to put a meal together.
That food is then delivered to a range of local organisations including neighbourhood houses, church groups, schools and kindergartens from which those in need can access help.
The Monash report's lead author Dr Cathy Waite said access to food is a human right, and has called on the government to do more.
"This is not good enough," Dr Waite said.
"Governments and policy-makers should be prepared to assist young people in times of immense uncertainty and disruption.
"The findings highlight the need for local wrap-around solutions to food insecurity that can cater for people with diverse cultural and ability needs."
The Monash research revealed 75.8 per cent of people facing food shortages were experiencing financial difficulties, more than a third were out of work but looking for a job and half reported that food they wanted to buy was very often unavailble in their suburb or town.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people and those with a disability are more likely to experience food insecurity, which is itself connected to serious health issues such as depression, exclusion and isolation, as well as reduced productivity school and work.
Report co-author Professor Lucas Walsh said as the cost of living rises, this situation is likely to get worse.
"Increasingly, young people are having to choose between electricity or eating," Dr Walsh said.
"It may surprise some readers that in a supposedly prosperous country, young people from a wide variety of backgrounds experience food insecurity at various points of their lives."
For urgent food relief, online orders can be placed through communityfoodpantry.org.au/
More resources are also available here.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
