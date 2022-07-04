Bendigo Highway Patrol is currently investigating why a truck carrying 45 tonnes of machinery rolled on the Calder Alternative Highway on Monday morning.
Emergency services attended the scene at around 11am after reports of a possible person trapped at the intersection of the highway and the Lockwood and Bendigo-Maryborough Roads.
Senior Constable Levina Bell said the 38-year-old male driver was unharmed in the accident.
"The driver has gone around the roundabout at a low speed and he's rolled the truck," she said.
"He was carrying about 45 tonnes of machinery on the back, which was secure because it hasn't moved.
"We're currently investigating how this has happened and the driver is working with us to determine the cause of the incident."
A CFA spokesperson said crews also attended the scene to control the diesel spill from the vehicle.
"The occupant of a truck was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived," they said.
"One CFA tanker attended the scene with assistance from FRV and SES."
The scene was declared under control at 11.12am.
Police said they were waiting on heavy haulage to arrive to remove the truck and its machinery and encourage drivers to avoid the area if possible.
"This intersection will be impacted for another three hours at least," Senior Constable Bell said.
"If you don't need to come this way, please don't."
Ambulance Victoria also attended the scene.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
