Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Get Up to Date

Truck carrying 45 tonnes of machinery rolls on roundabout on Calder Alternative Highway

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 4 2022 - 7:12am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendigo Highway Patrol is currently investigating why a truck carrying 45 tonnes of machinery rolled on the Calder Alternative Highway on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.