SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Mount Pleasant 17.14 (116) def Leitchville-Gunbower 7.4 (46).
Colbinabbin 11.11 (77) def White Hills 6.7 (43).
LBU 17.6 (108) def Huntly 9.8 (62).
North Bendigo 13.12 (90) def Heathcote 11.16 (82).
Bridgewater 14.14 (98) def Inglewood 10.7 (67).
Maiden Gully YCW 8.9 (57) def Newbridge 7.13 (55).
Pyramid Hill 17.14 (116) def BL-Serpentine 2.10 (22).
Marong 25.10 (160) def Mitiamo 9.12 (66).
