HDFNL: Demons fired up for Colbinabbin netball clash

White Hills will look to tame Colbinabbin this Saturday during round 13 of the Heathcote District Football Netball League season.
Demons (10-1) are second on the ladder, two spots ahead of the fourth-placed Grasshoppers (5-5) who are eager to consolidate themselves within the top teams as the pointy end of the season fast approaches.
White Hills coach Lauren Bowles says she expected the Grasshoppers to hit the court running on Saturday at Scott St.
"We know they will come out firing as they are within the top-five and a loss could see them drop down the ladder. The competition between the teams from positions four through to seven are extremely tight.
"Every single win for these teams is extremely important at this stage of the season."
When they met earlier in the year, Demons took a 20-goal win over the Grasshoppers after putting their opponents on the back foot early - a scenario which Colbinabbin coach Lisa Myers hopes to avoid
"They are an extremely well-oiled team," she said.
"During our first encounter we got off to a slightly ordinary start whereas White Hills were hot right from the beginning and continued mounting more pressure throughout the game.
"This round we're hoping to match their early energy across the whole court and look to capitalise on any of their turnovers and hopefully goal off them.
"Overall we're looking for a better result than last time and this is going to be a real test to see where we are at as a team."
Grasshoppers head into the match on the back of two weeks without a match as their last game was back in round 10 when they defeated North Bendigo by 26 goals.
Despite the break between games, Myers believed the team would fire at full capacity after a few solid training sessions in the lead-up to the match.
Demons head into match having only dropped one game so far this season - back in round five going down to ladder leaders Elmore by seven goals.
Bowles said containing the Grasshoppers in the opening quarter was going to be essential to locking in another win.
"We're on a good roll at the moment and this is due to hard work at training and our connection amongst each other on the court," she said.
"We're continuing to build as a team and improve on our consistency each week."
Meanwhile in the other A-Grade matches, Leitchville Gunbower hosts Mount Pleasant.
Lockington Bamawm United are on the road to Huntly where they will battle the Hawks for fifth place.
Heathcote will also look to climb up with a win over North Bendigo.
1. Elmore 11-0 (44)
2. White Hills 10-1 (40)
3. Mount Pleasant 6-5 (24)
4. Colbinabbin 5-5 (20)
5. LBU 4-7 (16)
6. Huntly 4-6 (16)
7. Heathcote 3-8 (12)
8. L'ville Gunbower 3-7 (12)
9. North Bendigo 2-9 (8)
