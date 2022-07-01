Bendigo Advertiser

HDFNL: Demons fired up for Colbinabbin netball clash

By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 1 2022 - 3:49am, first published 1:00am
DEFENCE: White Hill's defender Molly Johnston will look to shutdown Colbinabbin on Saturday during the round 13 match. Picture: NONI HYETT

White Hills will look to tame Colbinabbin this Saturday during round 13 of the Heathcote District Football Netball League season.

