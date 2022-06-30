Bendigo Advertiser
Defending champion Lucas Herbert five shots off lead at Irish Open | Video

AP
By Anthony Pinda
June 30 2022
CHAMPION'S TOUCH: Lucas Herbert finished round one of the Irish Open at three-under par.

Defending champion Lucas Herbert will start the second round of the Irish Open five shots behind leader Ryan Fox.

