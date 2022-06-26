HDFNL: Blues climb back into the top-three after win over Saints

Mount Pleasant has reclaimed its spot in the top-three on the HDFNL A-Grade ladder after a four-goal win over Heathcote on Saturday.
With both teams coming off losses the previous week, they hit the court at Toolleen eager to turn the tables.
From start to finish it was either team's game as the scores were near level at each break.
By the end of the first quarter the scores were even, at half-time the Saints had just nudged ahead before the Blues pegged the scoreboard back.
It was in the final five minutes of the game when the Blues upped their game to secure a couple of key breaks to get them over the line, final scores 41-37.
Blues coach Carine Comer said a change of mindset towards the end of the match was crucial to the nail-biting triumph.
"We focused on resettling ourselves on the court and tried to not force plays as at one stage they were starting to get a few turnovers," she said.
"We then just adjusted our approach towards the end of the game which proved to really pay off in the end."
When the teams first met back in round three the Blues also won that encounter, again by a narrow margin of just two goals.
The strong effort in round 12 has propelled the Blues back into the top-three as the business end of the season fast approaches.
Comer said the team would embrace the same mindset it used against Heathcote to set themselves up for a strong finish to the regular season ahead of finals.
"We will keep a settled mindset and continue fine-tuning our systems to help us get a few more wins on the board to hold onto third position on the ladder," she said.
Meanwhile in the other A-Grade matches, White Hills continued its commanding season with a 43-goal win over North Bendigo to set themselves in second place on the ladder ahead of the Blues and behind the Bloods.
Leitchville-Gunbower locked in its third win of the season after defeating Lockington Bamawm United in a two-goal thriller, final scores 41-39.
Ladder
A GRADE: White Hills 73 def North Bendigo 30, Mount Pleasant 41 def Heathcote 37, Leitchville-Gunbower 41 def LBU 39.
A RESERVE: White Hills 41 def North Bendigo 34, Mount Pleasant 56 def Heathcote 29, Leitchville-Gunbower 42 def LBU 35.
B GRADE: LBU 46 def Leitchville-Gunbower 36, White Hills 41 def North Bendigo 29, Heathcote 44 def Mount Pleasant 35.
B RESERVE: Leitchville-Gunbower 32 def LBU 28, White Hills 52 def North Bendigo 18, Mount Pleasant 52 def Heathcote 18.
UNDER-17: Mount Pleasant 29 def Heathcote 23, White Hills 42 def North Bendigo 24, LBU 82 def Leitchville-Gunbower 24.
UNDER-15: North Bendigo 46 def White Hills 12, Mount Pleasant 49 def Heathcote 14, LBU 56 def Leitchville-Gunbower 15.
UNDER-13: Heathcote 25 def Mount Pleasant 3, LBU 21 def Leitchville-Gunbower 11.
