SELECTION NIGHT: weekend HDFNL, LVFNL teams

2.15pm Saturday at Gunbower.
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
Not supplied
MOUNT PLEASANT
William Wallace, Ben Weightman, Luke Marchesi, Zebb Murrell, Zac Featherby, Cameron Moore, Chris Down, Zane Keighran, Jack Hamilton, Billy Mahony, Fletcher White, Bryce Hinneberg, Bailey White, Jesse Tuohey, Riley Mcnamara, Jack Teasdale, Sam Greene, Dean Tydell, Pat O'Brien, Mitchell Bennett, Connor Mulquiny, Daniel Whiting
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
HEATHCOTE
Not supplied
NORTH BENDIGO
Not supplied
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
WHITE HILLS
B: D. Wright, B. Bacon, J. Dickens
HB: M. Walsh, N. Wallace, R. Irwin
C: D. Nihill, R. Walker, S. Lowes
HF: L. Bartels, M. Dole, G. Bowles
F: E. Pearce, M. Sawyer, C. Kekich
R: N. Moffat, J. Fallon, P. Eefting
Int: J. Harris, N. McKinley, B. Hogan
COLBINABBIN
B: H. Barlow, D. Price, M. Battista
HB: B. Barton, M. Riordan, L. Moore
C: W. Lowe, A. Van Ruiswyk, B. Southam
HF: C. Shields, S. Tuohey, J. McMurtrie
F: L. Fitzgerald, J. Brain, J. Brain
R: H. Sirett, T. Clarke, L. Fitzgerald
Int: H. McMurtrie, J. Sacco, L. Ezard, S. Bromley
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
HUNTLY
B: H. Campbell, K. Forster, O. Downing
HB: J. McDonald, S. Kairn, M. Billings
C: B. Jones, T. Miles, J. Cowling
HF: B. Dimech, S. Fiske, L. Gray
F: F. Campbell, M. Christensen, T. Mercadante
R: T. Ferguson, J. Cordy, B. Chalmers
Int: S. Keneally, M. Rule, J. Matthews, N. Grace
LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED
B: N. Bacon, B. Collins, C. Mitchell
HB: T. Leech, S. Brentnall, M. Angove
C: B. Stone, J. Wolfe, L. Atherton
HF: C. Hinks, B. Phillips, R. McIvor
F: A. McMahon, J. Howlett, J. Bacon
R: T. Phillips, H. Cobb, R. Woodland
Int: C. Cox, M. Laursen, F. Monahan, S. Bell
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE
James Bailey, Rhonen Maher, Beau Roy-Clements, Steve Gladman, Josh Taig, Jeremy Hancock, Justin Laird, Anthony Lewin, Zachary Stone, David Tineo, Lachlan Murley, Jacob Szitovszky, Bailey Harrison, Josh Walsh, Kalem Paxton, Darcy Poulter, Harrison Gadsden, Patrick Russell, Andrew Gladman, Joe Stuart, Charlie Gadsden, Ryan Prendergast
PYRAMID HILL
Jack Timmins, Gavin James, Ben Dalton, Dylan Collis, Zac Dingwall, Ed Caburnay, Sebastian Relouw, Billy Micevski, Will Perryman, Brad Ladson, Jake Willcocks, Mitchell Dingwall, Bradley Driscoll, Bailey George, Jack Woodward, Ashton Dye, Dylan Morison, Jack Hickmott, Steven Gunther, , Adrian Holland, Ryley Dickens, Braidy Dickens, Thomas Bennett
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
MARONG
B: W. Gadsden, T. Fisher, M. Willox
HB: A. Ward, C. Fleming, D. Johnstone
C: L. Lee, K. Manley, N. Walsh
HF: L. Frankel, R. Taylor, J. Ede
F: N. Devanny, J. Gadsden, B. Grenfell
R: J. Hynes, J. McCaig, C. Gregg
Int: T. Thach, B. Gregg, J. Cooper, C. Thiesz
MITIAMO
B: J. Carracher, H. McCormick, D. Mowat
HB: W. Draper, L. Lougoon, J. Vinnicombe
C: M. Grant, R. Turner, T. Rogers
HF: J. reynolds, J. Wiegard, R. Wellington
F: J. Falls, B. Baines, T. Grant
R: M. I'Anson, L. Dale, D. Thomas
Int: M. Hocking, A. Mckean, E. Hocking, Z. Tuohey
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
INGLEWOOD
Cody Wright, Reuben Johnson, Jack Nevins, Jaspa Wendels, Lachlan Nemet, Jack Sleep, Alex Lowe, Thomas Kennedy, James Woods, Charlie McGaw, Jasper McClelland, Bregon Cotchett, Matthew Rowe, Aaron Lister, Nathan Angelino, Thomas Alexander, Charlie Ingham, Campbell Love, Luke Matheson, Gabe Nevins, Conor Morone
BRIDGEWATER
Emile Pavlich, Joshua Martyn, Timothy Wood, Mychael Baker, Hamish Terry, Jacob Ellings, Jake Rusbridge, Alexander Pollock, Jack Ozanne, Harry Symons, Lachlan Allison, Harry Donegan, Callum Prest, Jack Symons, James Naughton, Lloyd Needs, Andrew Collins, Tyler Estrada, Nicholas Naughton, Harry McKinley, Darcy Wood, Brayden Stepien
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
NEWBRIDGE
Patrick Andrews, Brandon Etherington, James Oliver, Christopher Dixon, Caleb Argus, Jordan Anderson, Cameron Grant, Caleb Sanders, Mitch Hocking, Jack Murray, Thomas Wilson, Dylan Lloyd, Austin Fithall, Ashley Mayo, Jack Clark, Tyler McLeod, Marcus Pitto, Jay McLeod, Liam Nihill, Ryan Burt, Brad Wilson, Luke Hoskin
MAIDEN GULLY YCW
Not supplied
