NBL1: Bendigo Braves on the road for Geelong Supercats clash

The Bendigo Braves are on the road this week for an away trip to Geelong where they will take on the Supercats.
The Braves women head into the round ten NBL1 South clash as the ladder leaders and on the back of a win last week against Eltham.
The Supercats will present an even tougher challenge to the Braves in the form of star players Sara Blicavs and Aimie Rocci.
Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said the game could be decided by just a handful of possessions.
"This match with the Supercats is definitely going to be a test for us as they are feasibly one of the top teams that can take out this competition," he said.
"Not only do they have the scoring and rebound power of Sara Blicavs who is tough to defend, in addition to Aimie Rocci - they also have veteran leadership within the group.
"Often the tougher teams to play are the ones that have been through the trenches and have won together."
The match on Friday night marks the second time the teams have met this season, with the first encounter back in round two at the Bendigo Stadium
The Braves women won with a five-point victory, final scores 78-73.
"When we beat them earlier in the season it was a real arm wrestle, I expect this to be a similar game across four quarters this time too," Alabakov said.
"The game could come down to just a handful of possessions to determine the difference."
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Braves men are primed to continue with their five-game winning streak when they also take on the Supercats on Friday night.
In their most recent game the absence of Kuany Kuany did little to hinder their momentum as Eltham had no answer for the Braves' defence, final result 82-62.
Braves men's coach Stephen Black said he was pleased with the team's recent performances.
"I am happy with how things have been going, but when we come up against a team as high-calibre as Geelong we're going to have to do it all even better and for longer stretches of time," Black said.
"The way in which we've been playing has been leading to wins, but now we're going to have to perform at an even higher level to overcome the Supercats."
Black believes the Supercats biggest strength was their ability to buckle down when presented with a challenge.
"They are a physical team with athletic and seasoned bodies that know how to play well together," he said.
"They know how to rally together to get wins when the chips are down and more importantly the confidence within themselves to do it."
1. Mount Gambier (10-2)
2. Hobart (9-3)
3. Geelong (8-3)
4. Ballarat (8-5)
5. Kilsyth (8-5)
6. Sabres (8-5)
7. Waverley (7-4)
8. Frankston (7-5)
11. Bendigo (6-6)
12. Diamond Valley (6-6)
13. Nunawading (6-7)
14. NW Tasmania (5-7)
15. Dandenong (4-8)
16. Casey (3-9)
17. Melbourne (3-9)
18. Keilor (2-10)
19. Eltham (2-10)
1. Bendigo (10-2)
2. Mount Gambier (10-2)
3. Ringwood (10-3)
4. Nunawading (9-4)
5. Geelong (8-3)
6. Launceston (8-4)
7. Knox (8-5)
8. Ballarat (8-5)
9. Waverley (7-4)
10. Casey (6-6)
11. Sandringham (6-7)
12. Kilsyth (6-7)
13. Eltham (5-7)
14. Keilor (5-7)
15. Frankston (4-8)
16. Dandenong (3-9)
17. Melbourne (2-10)
18. D Valley (1-12)
19. Hobart (0-12)
