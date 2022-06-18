Greater Bendigo cases remain steady as region records more than 160 new

Greater Bendigo has recorded 167 new coronavirus infections overnight.
Despite this, the total number of active cases in the region has dropped to 1055.
The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Seven of the new cases were linked to Heathcote.
Elsewhere in the state, Loddon Shire recorded two new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported four.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra reported 12 and eight new infections, respectively. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 18.
Overnight, 36 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded another 48.
Victoria has recorded more than 6000 new cases since Friday.
Of the 6601 new infections, 4536 were reported RAT results and 2065 were positive PCR tests.
The new cases takes Victoria's number of active infections to 41,216.
Sadly, 29 people died with the virus overnight.
There are 419 people hospitalised with the virus including 25 in the ICU and eight on ventilators.
Local coronavirus data will be released later today.
The Victorian health minister has announced changes to the state's pandemic orders after months of no COVID-safe rules.
The acting chief health officer has provided advice that while some key measures can be safely lifted, others should remain until the end of winter.
These changes to the pandemic orders come into effect from 11.59pm, June 24.
"These orders mean we can keep in place sensible settings to reduce case numbers and hospitalisations through winter, when the risk of transmission is highest, while allowing Victorians to live safely with COVID-19," Health minister Martin Foley said.
"Modest changes to our public health measures will keep Victorians protected as we continue to safely lift mandates and support businesses and individuals to begin to manage their own COVID-19 risk."
Masks must still be worn on public transport, taxis, ride shares, and planes - but in line with the recent AHPPC statement, will no longer be required at airports.
Masks are also still required in sensitive settings such as hospitals and care facilities.
Positive cases must still isolate for seven days from the day they took their test but may now leave home to drive a household member directly to or from education or work without leaving their vehicle.
They can also leave home to get medical care, a COVID-19 test, or in an emergency, including the risk of harm.
To continue to protect the most vulnerable through winter, workers who interact with a vulnerable person will still require three COVID-19 vaccine doses.
This includes residential aged care and disability care, healthcare, and custodial and emergency services, including police.
Government imposed third dose mandates in education, food distribution, meat and seafood processing and quarantine accommodation sectors will be lifted.
In line with other jurisdictions around Australia, vaccination policies will be the responsibility of individual workplaces.
As almost 95 per cent of Victorians 12 and older have had two COVID-19 doses, rules requiring general workers to work from home, unless they are double-vaccinated are lifted.
Employers will still be able to set their own workplace conditions.
Visitor caps to care facilities, including residential aged care and disability are removed, with residents able to see any number of people as long as they test negative on a rapid antigen test that day.
If a test is unavailable, a person can only be present for limited reasons such as end-of-life visits. Centres may introduce their own visitor rules to respond to local risk.
The update to pandemic orders was made after consultation with the acting chief health officer and consideration of their advice.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
