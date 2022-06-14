Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Community leader Dennis O'Hoy alarmed at ongoing Bendigo Joss House Temple closure

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 14 2022 - 10:01am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennis O'Hoy is concerned about the impact ongoing closures have had on worshippers at the Bendigo Joss House Temple. Picture: NONI HYETT

REPORTS of antisocial behaviour and staff shortages at one of Bendigo's most historic places of worship have been described as both "sad and concerning''.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.