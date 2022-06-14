UFS Pharmacies chief executive Michael Fleming has announced his resignation.
After 17 very productive and dedicated years at the helm, Mr Fleming said he had made the decision to resign and to pursue new opportunities.
"I feel it is the right time for me personally and will provide the organisation with an opportunity to introduce new leadership and a fresh set of eyes."
Mr Fleming has served as chief executive since April 2005, and in that time the organisation has tripled in size, expanded its geographic footprint and its service range while still maintaining an ethos of serving the community and looking after its people.
In announcing his resignation, Mr Fleming expressed his thanks to the board, the leadership and administration team and every member of the organisation who has contributed to the success of UFS Pharmacies.
"I am incredibly proud of our teams and the things we have achieved over the past 17 years and particularly the last two years during the pandemic.
"I have truly valued my time at UFS and look forward to seeing what the future holds for the organisation from a distance."
UFS Pharmacies chair Nicole Cox paid tribute to Mr Fleming, and said it was with a degree of sadness that the board had accepted his resignation.
"We accept Michael's resignation, yet also a degree of excitement for Michael as he sets out on the next steps for his career.
"Our organisation is recognised throughout our community as a market leader and innovative organisation. Michael's role in leading the business has been a key part of our success and growth."
Mr Fleming will finish in November and will work to ensure a smooth transition over the next six months to support the staff and the board.
UFS Pharmacies will celebrate its 150th anniversary of serving the Bendigo community in December.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
