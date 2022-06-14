A blocked sewer main has caused a sewer spill in Castlemaine Botanic Gardens.
Approximately 80KL of sewer has spilled into Lake Johanna.
Advertisement
Coliban Water has said they have crews on-site and clean up underway and should be completed today.
"Our Environmental Response Officer is attending the site and taking water samples for water quality testing," they said on social media.
"Signage has been put in place and we have reported the overflow to the Environment Protection Authority Victoria."
"Customers' sewer services are not affected."
For further information, please call the Coliban Water Customer Support Team on 1300 363 200.
Greater Bendigo has recorded 165 new coronavirus infections overnight.
The total number of active cases in the region has dropped to 1078.
Elsewhere in the state, Loddon Shire recorded seven new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported two.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra both reported 11 new infections. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 14.
Overnight, 27 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded 59.
Leitchville residents have been warned of poor raw water coming from the Gunbower Creek.
But Coliban Water has said there are no health risks coming from the water in the area.
"Customers may experience a musty or earthy smell," the organisation's social media post said.
Advertisement
"There are no health risks associated with the town water.
"It is safe for all drinking, bathing and food preparation purposes."
Victoria has recorded 6071 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a slight increase from Monday's numbers.
These numbers take the region's total active cases to 39,420.
Advertisement
Sadly, 15 more people lost their lives with COVID-19 overnight..
Across the state's hospitals today, there are 473 people in hospital and 28 are in the intensive care unit. There are six people on ventilators.
There are now 68 percent of Victorians that have received three vaccine doses.
Also, 94.6 percent have received two vaccine doses.
Advertisement
Good morning Bendigo! Maddy Fogarty here with a sneak peak at the weather to start your morning.
The region is set to see a shower or two on Tuesday with the clouds and cold set to stay for the rest of the week.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a 60 per cent chance of showers for the day.
Northerly light winds from 15 to 20 kilometres per hour can be expected in the middle of the day before becoming light in the late afternoon.
And temperatures are set to hit a max of 12 degrees and a low of five degrees.
Castlemaine is set for a wet and windy day with a 80 per cent chance of rain in the north central area.
Advertisement
If you're perched above 1300 metres later on in the day, you might even see a bit of snow.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around five degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between eight and 13 degrees.
North of Bendigo, Echuca may see a partly cloudy day with a top temperature of 13 and low of six degrees.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.