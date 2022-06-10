Space is far from the final frontier for the team at Discovery Science and Technology Centre.
A planned redevelopment of the science centre has been kickstarted with a $250,000 investment to upgrade and expand its planetarium.
Advertisement
Discovery general manager Alissa Van Soest said the upgrade will see the planetarium dome moved to the front of the centre, allowing for it to double its audience capacity.
Read more:
"Our current planetarium is 15 years old. It's an old system and it's pretty outdated," Ms Van Soest said. "It's well loved, and it's been in a lot of people's memories.
"With our new planetarium, we'll be able to have different and new shows, new experiences, and it'll be open for other people to book for special events. It's going to be so adaptable.
"All those people who've missed out on planetarium shows in the past because we've been too full and booked out days in advance - that's not going to happen anymore. We're going to have loads more room."
Ms Van Soest said Discovery is planning to have the upgrade completed within a year.
"We want to have the new planetarium installed and ready to go before June next year," she said.
"We are hoping to take advantage of the summer period and our usual February closure to get the majority of the building works done.
"We don't want to impact on schools. We want to make sure they all still get their planetarium experience and we believe that's (February) is going to be the best time (for the works)."
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said the state government's investment would add to the great science, technology engineering and math experiences students already get at Discovery.
READ MORE:
"The Discovery Centre attracts visitors but it's also important for schools and so many of our local schools come through each year," she said. "Being able to add to that offering with a new planetarium is terrific.
"Discovery has been providing our programs for schools and for visitors for a long time now, and it's important to always provide something fresh and new.
"Having this new planetarium and all the other opportunities that brings with other uses is going to really add to the people coming here."
Advertisement
Discovery is planning to develop a Makers Space where the planetarium currently is.
Ms Van Soest said the plans were the first step in Discovery's re-development with plans and designs drawn up almost three years ago.
"We've been slowly plugging away at trying to redevelop discovery," she said. "We've been talking about redeveloping for almost five years now (and) had some beautiful plans and designs done up about three years ago.
"We want to take advantage of the beautiful space that we have above us here. We want new exhibits in the space. We want a more accessible Discovery. And we want to celebrate the heritage of this beautiful building.
Ms Van Soest said redeveloping Discovery to offer more activities and programs was something that regional students deserved.
"(Discovery) has been here for 26 years now," she said. "We think that our regional schools deserve just as much, if not more, than their urban counterparts in terms of great experiences and memorable experiences.
Advertisement
"By changing up the planetarium, we're hoping to draw more people to be able to fit more schools in here because it is one of our biggest limiting factors when schools come visit.
"Having a new Makers Space area, a flexible space where we can do activities, I think it's going to benefit the whole centre and everyone who comes."
Ms Allan said seeing Discovery thrive after facing closure in 2015 and growing through the pandemic was a credit to its team.
"The central Victorian community should be really grateful for the people who got in behind the Discovery Centre at its toughest times. Now we're well beyond that," she said.
"We're talking about the exciting programs that are already here and the exciting opportunity to add to the add to that with a new planetarium and all the other new programs that can bring new experiences to both students and also visitors."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.